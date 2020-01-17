Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive is back for its 39th edition and is being held at Tilal Swaihan, Al Ain, in an all new format. This year’s Drive will be a ‘Loop’, which means that it will start and end at the same location and the event is titled Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive - Tilal Swaihan Experience.

Check out all the action from the fun drive here (in latest first order).

Day 2

Good morning. Participants now enjoying breakfast at the desert camp in Tilal Swaihan.

Cutting the cake

From left to right: Aurelio German, General Manager Brand Marketing Toyota, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO Adnec, Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and Rajeev Khanna, Commercial Director Gulf News cutting the cake during the Gulf News Overnight fun drive at Tilal Sweihan in Al Ain

Bollywood song and dance

Dinner time after a hectic day

All-out family entertainment

Gulf News Fun Drive is an all-out family entertainment and this is evident as parents and children both enjoy their time here this evening. See these little children performing on the main stage set up at the camp.

People try their luck getting the ball into the basket to win a prize, lots of other games are also being played for exciting prizes.

Falcon time

Zehra Vahanvaty enjoying some time out with a falcon. She’s also looking forward to some delicious dinner that’s already being laid out for the hungry souls who’ve just returned from an adventure filled day.

Having fun

Ninu Raj Ghatoley, Aruna Ghatoley and their daughter Himani setting up their own tent on camp. The family has been attending almost all Fun Drives. This year they have upped their adventure quotient by bringing their own camp equipments.

https://twitter.com/gulf_news/status/1218176667664945152

Camping out

Participants recount exciting time at Fund Drive

Back at the camp site

Scenic drive

Participants having fun

Dune bashing

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Image Credit: Falah Gulzar/Gulf News

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Note from organisers: Lunch packs

Note from organisers: Lunch packs were delayed in reaching the site due to a technical glitch, which has been sorted out now. They will be handed out to those who haven’t received them at check point 5.

Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News

Gulf News Fun Drive flagged off

Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News

Rajeev Khanna, Commercial Director, Gulf News flagging off The Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive Tilal Swaihan Experience. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Participants line up at the flag off point as the drive is to begin soon. Image Credit: Falaz Gulzar/Gulf News

Participants excited for the Fun Drive Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News

Ambulances and medical support available at the campsite. There are also paramedics at a number of checkpoints. Image Credit: Falah Gulzar/Gulf News

Participants before hitting the dunes Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Participants having breakfast before hitting the dunes Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Special desert ambulance at the Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Participants start arriving for the breakfast before they hit the desert of Tilal Sweihan in Al Ain. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan, Gulf News

Hello and welcome to the camp. Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News