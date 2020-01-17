The Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive is back for its 39th edition and is being held at Tilal Swaihan, Al Ain, in an all new format. This year’s Drive will be a ‘Loop’, which means that it will start and end at the same location and the event is titled Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive - Tilal Swaihan Experience. Check out all the action from the fun drive here (in latest first order).
Day 2
Good morning. Participants now enjoying breakfast at the desert camp in Tilal Swaihan.
Cutting the cake
Bollywood song and dance
Dinner time after a hectic day
All-out family entertainment
Gulf News Fun Drive is an all-out family entertainment and this is evident as parents and children both enjoy their time here this evening. See these little children performing on the main stage set up at the camp.
People try their luck getting the ball into the basket to win a prize, lots of other games are also being played for exciting prizes.
Falcon time
Zehra Vahanvaty enjoying some time out with a falcon. She’s also looking forward to some delicious dinner that’s already being laid out for the hungry souls who’ve just returned from an adventure filled day.
Having fun
Ninu Raj Ghatoley, Aruna Ghatoley and their daughter Himani setting up their own tent on camp. The family has been attending almost all Fun Drives. This year they have upped their adventure quotient by bringing their own camp equipments.
Note from organisers: Lunch packs were delayed in reaching the site due to a technical glitch, which has been sorted out now. They will be handed out to those who haven’t received them at check point 5.
