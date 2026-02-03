Art Basel makes regional debut, GWC to lead fine art logistics

GWC leverages fine art expertise to support Qatar’s first Art Basel
Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C. (GWC), one of the Middle East’s leading logistics providers, has been named the Official Logistics Partner for the inaugural edition of Art Basel Qatar, marking the world-renowned art fair’s first-ever staging in the MENASA region.
The event, running from February 5 to 7, 2026, is organised in collaboration with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and QC+.
Art Basel, recognised globally as a benchmark for excellence in modern and contemporary art, hosts major editions in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Paris. Its arrival in Qatar positions the country as a new hub for international art and culture.
In its role as logistics partner, GWC will manage all fine art and high-value logistics for Art Basel Qatar, ensuring the secure and timely handling of artworks and operational requirements for one of the world’s most prestigious cultural events. The collaboration reflects GWC’s proven expertise in delivering complex logistics solutions to international standards.
Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Managing Director, said: “Art Basel Qatar represents a major milestone for the cultural landscape of the MENASA region. We are proud to support its launch as the Official Logistics Partner, leveraging over 15 years of experience in fine art logistics to ensure the event’s success.”
He added that the partnership reinforces GWC’s commitment to the arts, culture, and creative industries as key drivers of sustainable development and economic diversification, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.
GWC is also advancing plans to establish the largest fine art logistics hub in the region, located in Ras Bufontas Free Zone. The facility will offer museum-grade storage, conservation laboratories, secure handling, and dedicated areas for artwork preservation — positioning Qatar as a leading centre for fine art logistics and stewardship.
Matthew Kearns, GWC Group CEO, said: “Delivering Art Basel in Qatar requires precision, expertise, and absolute trust. Beyond transportation, we safeguard the creative and cultural value of artworks, while building infrastructure to support Qatar’s ambitions as a global art hub.”
GWC is the first company in the Middle East accredited by the International Convention of Exhibition and Fine Art Transporters (ICEFAT), highlighting its sector-leading standards in secure and specialised art logistics.
Art Basel Qatar 2026 will feature 87 galleries from 31 countries, including 16 making their Art Basel debut, showcasing works by 84 international artists. The fair is set to become a premier cultural platform in the MENASA region, connecting Doha to the global Art Basel network.
