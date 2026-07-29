Streaming, subscriptions, cloud storage, are good starting points
It’s a truth universally acknowledged: If you blithely subscribe to a blog, app or streaming platform without thinking twice, your credit card is probably keeping a very detailed record of those 'small' decisions (hello from the battered other side).
Those Dh35 subscriptions add up, folks. And if you’ve signed up for multiple platforms on a whim, assuming they’ll somehow forget to charge you the next month because you no longer use them… well, your credit card statement is laughing at you right now, in digits.
These invisible spending habits can drain hundreds, even thousands, of dirhams from your bank account.
And, for many UAE residents, the biggest money leaks are not luxury purchases or major financial decisions. They are the everyday conveniences that have become automatic: App subscriptions (sob, sob), delivery fees (those ice-creams you ordered just because), impulse shopping and recurring payments that continue long after they stop adding value.
Financial experts say the first step is not cutting everything you enjoy, it is understanding where your money is going and why.
Here are 10 spending leaks UAE residents should check.
Ordering dinner after a long workday may feel like an occasional treat, but frequent deliveries can just drain out your budget before you can say hummus and pita.
Beth Clay, the founder of Financed Well, says food delivery, multiple streaming subscriptions, convenience spending, Buy Now Pay Later repayments and impulse online shopping is among the most common spending leaks she sees. "One of the biggest overlooked spending leaks I experience in clients is emotional spending. Many purchases aren't driven by need at all, they're actually a response to stress, boredom, reward or simply making life feel easier after a busy day," she says.
Moreover, people tend to underestimate the truth cost, as they only think about the food itself. As Carol Gylnn, founder and finance coach at Conscious Finance Coaching, says, people often tell her that they don't order often, but even once a week for a couple would be close to Dh1000 a month, when delivery fee, tips, service charges are also considered. "Add in work lunches and it very quickly creeps over Dh1,000," she says.
The morning coffee run feels so good, but it's your bank that gets the jitters. Clay explains that small expenses become expensive when repeated consistently.
She breaks it down: For example, someone buying coffee on the way to work for Dh25 each weekday is spending around Dh500 a month. Add two or three food deliveries each week, a couple of subscriptions they forgot they were paying for, and the occasional online purchase because there was a sale, and reaching Dh1,000 happens surprisingly quickly.
These purchases often go unnoticed, as they happen gradually, as Dr Sunita Mathur, Assistant Professor – Accountancy at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, notes: A professional who buys coffee three times a week (Dh240 a month), orders food delivery twice a week with delivery and service fees (Dh300-400), maintains four or five streaming, music and cloud subscriptions (Dh150-200), and makes a few impulse purchases during online sales (Dh300-400) can easily spend more than Dh1,000 a month on non-essential items.
Streaming platforms, fitness apps, cloud storage and other digital services often continue charging long after people stop using them.
That's where you need to start. Begin with subscriptions, advises Dr Mathur. "Subscriptions, telecom packages, food delivery spending, ride-hailing costs, gym memberships, and automatic renewals."
Then review credit card statements for annual fees, insurance add-ons, and recurring online payments. These categories often contain expenses people pay for regularly but rarely use or review.
Also, look beyond the individual expenses and identifying patterns. This would also include gym memberships that are no longer being used, duplicate insurance or service plans, multiple Buy Now Pay Later repayments and regular food delivery spending that becomes a habit, rather than an occasional convenience.
Ordering groceries online can save time, but experts warn it may encourage overspending.
Glynn says she has seen clients dramatically reduce grocery costs simply by changing how they shop. She explains, “I have seen clients reduce their grocery bill by 2/3s when they stop using delivery apps like Instashop for their everyday groceries. This is because when we use these apps we order more to justify the delivery, pay delivery fees, tips and service charges and often the items themselves are more expensive than if we bought them directly from the store.”
Flash sales, limited-time offers and easy payment options can encourage people to buy things they never planned to purchase.
These emotional triggers, often play a bigger role than the purchase itself. The spending is rarely the problem. It's the behaviour that costs people money, month after month.
Clay recommends creating distance between the urge and the purchase. Introduce a timeframe between the urge to spend and the purchase. "Even waiting 24 hours for non-essential purchases reduces impulse buying because it gives your emotional brain time to catch up with your rational one.”
Installment plans can make purchases feel affordable, but multiple small repayments can pile up. And, it creates a false sense of comfort.
A common spending leak, are 0 per cent installment offers, as people spend more than they might have, if these offers aren't available, explains Glynn. "Then they wonder why their credit card bills are higher than expected. It’s because these monthly payments are being charged months after the purchase has been made and the installment plan forgotten about.”
Many residents pay annual card fees without checking whether the rewards justify the cost. That's a commonly overlooked expense, too.
Glynn adds, "If you are not getting benefits in the form of discounts or points that outweigh the fee, then change the card is an unnecessary expense.”
She also highlights missed savings opportunities.
“Not utilising points or discounts that are widely available is not an over spend as such, but a savings opportunity lost. A common example is people often don’t know they can pay utility bills or salik with their credit card points. When it’s unknown the points expire and the savings are lost.”
Phone plans, internet packages, insurance and banking services often continue on autopilot. People lose money, as they never review existing contracts, explains Glynn.
Many people track major expenses but ignore smaller purchases.
Dr Mathur says those tiny transactions often reveal the biggest opportunities.
“Review the last three months of bank and credit card statements and group spending into categories. Highlight recurring payments, convenience purchases, and transactions under Dh50. Many people focus on large expenses, but tracking small, frequent transactions often reveals the biggest opportunities for effortless savings.”
Subscriptions are another area worth reviewing, especially when they are annual payments and on auto renewal. They take people by surprise each year as they forget the renewal is coming up. Another spending leak are 0 per cent installment offers as people spend more that they might have if these offers weren’t available...
Experts say the biggest financial change comes from understanding why you spend, not simply trying to stop spending. People need to look at their own habits, rather than blame themselves for individual purchases.
“Rather than asking, 'Where did my money go?', I'd encourage people to ask themselves, 'What was happening when I spent this?," adds Clay.
She suggests examining patterns behind spending. “Were you ordering takeaway every Thursday because you were exhausted after work? Were late-night Amazon purchases happening after a stressful day of back-to-back client calls? Or did shopping increase around payday?”
Rather than asking, 'Where did my money go?', I'd encourage people to ask themselves, 'What was happening when I spent this?'. Go through your last month's bank statement and highlight every non-essential purchase, then look for patterns...
Experts say saving does not require eliminating every small pleasure. Instead, focus on intentional changes.
Clay recommends:
“Firstly, don't try to change everything at once. Sustainable financial wellbeing comes from changing habits over time.”
Her three key steps:
Identify your biggest spending trigger.
Create a pause between wanting something and buying it.
Automate savings before money gets spent.
First, reduce the frequency of food delivery and prepare more meals at home. Second, cancel subscriptions and memberships that are underused. Third, set a weekly discretionary spending budget for coffee, entertainment, and impulse shopping. These small adjustments typically create meaningful savings without significantly affecting lifestyle or comfort...
It's about making your spending carefully, so your money reflects what matters most to you, rather than disappearing through habits you didn't even realise you had.
Dr Mathur suggests practical changes:
“First, reduce the frequency of food delivery and prepare more meals at home. Second, cancel subscriptions and memberships that are underused. Third, set a weekly discretionary spending budget for coffee, entertainment, and impulse shopping.”