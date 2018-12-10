Dubai: The Arab Strategy Forum, (ASF 2018) is taking place in Dubai on December 12 to discuss wide range of issues.
In its 11th edition, the Forum will gather prominent regional and international experts, politicians, economists, intellectuals, and strategic analysts to forecast the state of the world in 2019. Speakers and attendees will examine dynamic indicators that are expected to play a key role in shaping policies and affecting economies on a regional and global scale.
Speaking ahead of the event, Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Forum, said, “The Arab Strategy Forum is am opportunity to better understand the state of the world and the Arab region through analysing economic and political indicators as well as strategic future shifts.”
Al Gergawi emphasised the significance of the Forum in anticipating challenges, recognising opportunities, and maintaining development paths. He also noted that the Arab Strategy Forum has become a much-awaited global platform for the transparent and healthy exchange of ideas and opinions that contribute to drawing a road map for future global action.
The agenda for the 2018 edition of the Arab Strategy Forum includes five panel discussions and two lectures. Through leveraging reliable data and expert opinions, the Forum’s sessions seek to explore future challenges and opportunities in the region via in-depth analyses, and provide decision makers with accurate annual forecasts of major events.
Among its key highlights, the Forum will feature an open economic dialogue with members of the audience to answer the question what’s next for the economy of the Arab world?