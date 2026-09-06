Arab Media Summit 2026 to host Euronews Forum for first time

Commenting on his participation, Pedro Vargas David, Chairman of Euronews and CEO of Alpac Capital, said, “The future of media will be shaped by greater connectivity across markets, cultures and perspectives. Euronews is proud to contribute its international and European experience to the Arab Media Summit and to engage with media leaders from across the region and beyond. We look forward to a meaningful exchange on how our industry can innovate while continuing to serve audiences with trusted, relevant journalism.”