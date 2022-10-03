Dubai: As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Arab Media Forum, Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) will host a special session on Monday featuring a conversation with Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Managing Director of DFF.
The forum is being on Monday and Tuesday under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Themed ‘The Future is Dubai’, the special session on Monday will be moderated by Emad El Din Adeeb. Guests at the event will include participants and speakers at the 20th Arab Media Forum.
Al Gergawi will share his experiences and perspectives on Dubai’s development journey that has been guided by the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed. The Museum of the Future, inaugurated earlier this year, will also host a tour for guests attending the session.
The 20th edition of the Arab Media Forum, the largest gathering of media professionals in the region, is set to attract more than 3,000 media personalities and professionals from across the Arab world. The event will coincide with the Arab Media Award, which will recognise outstanding achievements in key media sectors: Journalism, TV and Digital Media.