Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, has honoured winners of the Arab Media Award on the opening day of the 20th edition of Arab Media Forum (AMF) on Tuesday at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.
Khalid bin Hamad Al Malik, editor-in-chief of Saudi-based Al Jazirah newspaper, President of the Saudi Journalists Association and President of the Gulf Press Union, was named Media Personality of the Year.
The Best Column award was handed to Dr Rasheed Al Khayoun, a writer, researcher and intellectual who pens a column for the UAE daily Al-Ittihad newspaper.
Other winners
Arab Journalism Award
Political Journalism award: Mohamed Nabil Helmy from Asharq Alawsat
Investigative Reporting award: Mohamed El-Sawy from online news website Masrawy
Economic Journalism award: Mohammed Issa from Al-Ahram Al-Arabi Magazine
Children’s Media award: Hussein Al-Zanati from Aladdin Magazine, a publication of Al-Ahram Foundation
Digital Media Award
Best News Platform award: Saudi online news website Independent Arabia
Best Economic Platform award: FollowICT platform in Egypt
Best Sports Platform award: Bahraini platform KOOORA
TV Award
Best Economic Programme award: The ‘Future of Energy’ programme broadcast on Al Arabiya news channel
Best Social Programme award: ‘Ma’kom Mona El Shazly’ talk show, broadcast on Egyptian channel CBC
Best Cultural Programme award: ‘Rawafid’ programme, broadcast on Al Arabiya news channel
Best Sports Programme award: ‘Sada Al Mala’eb’ programme, broadcast on the MBC channel
Best Documentary award: ‘My father was from Daesh’ documentary, broadcast on Sky News Arabia
3,000 media personalities
Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the two-day event Arab Media Forum is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It is the region’s largest media gathering, attracting over 3,000 media personalities and professionals from across the Arab world. This year’s theme is ‘The Future of Media’.
