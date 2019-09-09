Official calls on beachgoers to be cautious while swimming

Ajman: A 27-year-old Arab man was rescued from drowning off the beach in Ajman on Monday morning, said Lieutenant Humaid Bin Ayaf, Director of the Maritime Rescue Branch at Ajman Civil Defence.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 6.30am.

The man was rescued by the marine division of Ajman Civil Defence and first aid was given to him at the site.

The efficiency and alertness of maritime rescue teams of the Civil Defence averted certain disaster, he said. The team has been stationed at the beach and observe the safety of beachgoers and offer help in case any one need it, Lieut Bin Ayaf added.

He urged beachgoers to avoid the sea during unstable weather.