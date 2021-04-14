Abu Dhabi: An Arab man has been granted custody of his three children after the Federal Supreme Court ruled that their mother would be unable to provide for their care.
The Supreme Court, therefore, upheld the verdict issued by the Sharjah Appeal Court, allowing the children to reside with their father. The man was found capable of providing adequate housing and being able to cover the expenses of their upbringing. In addition, his mother and sister, who reside with him, will help ensure the children’s care.
According to court documents, the father had alleged that the children would be at risk if they stayed with their mother, his ex-wife, because her brothers have criminal records.
It was the children’s mother who had initially filed for divorce, claiming abuse, and demanding custody and upkeep of her children. However, the courts failed to find sufficient evidence for this. It also found that the mother would not be able to cover the costs of the children’s upbringing. In light of the criminal records held by the woman’s brothers, and the fact that the youngest male child is older than 13 years, final custody for the children was therefore granted to the children’s father.