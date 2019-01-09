Abu Dhabi: Police in the Al Dhafra region have honoured an Arab resident for handing over a large amount of cash he found in the middle of the road.
The Criminal Security Department at Abu Dhabi Police rewarded Mahmood Khaled Al Chebli on Wednesday with a token gift and a certificate of appreciation after he returned Dh40,000 cash that went missing by an Asian resident.
Abu Dhabi Police urged individuals to follow the exemplary behaviour of Al Chebli to preserve and maintain the emirate’s level of security and safety.
In late 2018, Abu Dhabi was named as the safest city in the world for the second year running by Numbeo, a website that collates data to develop the world’s largest user-contributed database about cities and countries worldwide.
Surpassing more than 300 cities, including Tokyo, Japan, Basel, Munich, and Vienna, the UAE capital topped the list as the most secure city in the world.
The emirate’s safety index increased from 86.46 points for the first half of last year, to 88.26 points during the first six months of this year.
“Safety is paramount when choosing a city to visit or live and work in, and we are proud to top that list for the second year running,” said Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary, at the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), who was quoted earlier by Gulf News.
“Our capital’s strong reputation for safety and a virtually crime-free society is a testament to the ongoing efforts to establish the emirate as a destination of distinction with international standards of safety,” he added.
The index ranked 338 cities globally and is an estimation of overall safety levels in any given city or a country.
Established in 2009, Numbeo is a collaborative online database which enables users to share and compare information about the cost of living between countries and cities.