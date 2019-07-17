Staff at the Visa section at General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: People from outside the UAE can get a six-month multiple-entry visit visa, renewable for another six months by submitting an application through the e-channels system of the Ministry of Interior, an official spokesperson from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC) told Gulf News.

The authority clarified that the six-month multiple-entry visit visa is meant for all categories of investors, entrepreneur, talented professionals and outstanding students interested in long-term residency visas.

The six-month multiple entry visas allows them to explore the local UAE markets and initiate their documentation works for the long-term visas.

Public service

This facility is available as a public service that does not require the applicant to sign in. Government officials continue to process such applications since the Cabinet announcement for different categories of long-term five and ten year visas for investors and talented individuals on May 1.

“The purpose of issuing the six-month validity visa with multiple travels is to enable those wishing to apply for a long term residency visas to visit UAE and explore the available opportunities in terms of investment, scientific researches and creation,” the official said.

Thus they can take the decision of applying for a residency visa or not.

Those who get this visa will be treated as residents, regarding the issuance of Emirates ID cards so that they could be able to complete investment procedures and all transactions required under the category of application, he said.

Ultimately, they can get a long term visa after satisfying the established requirements [for each category], he added.

Review

Responding to Gulf News queries, the official stated that “the submitted applications will be reviewed by a committee composed of members of the relevant government ministries and authorities.”

“This committee is mandated to decide whether the submitted application satisfies conditions or not, based on a number of standards approved by the committee,” the official said.

However, he said that “any number of applications submitted, can be accepted for the indicated categories, and that all applicants who satisfy the set conditions and standards will benefit with no hinders.”

On May 15, the authority announced three new services: a six-month visa with several trips to complete the procedures for residency of an investor, a six-month visa with several trips to complete long-term residency procedures for both entrepreneurs and outstanding students, a six-month visa with only one trip to complete the residency procedures for the talented individuals.

Even the authority said it received around 6,000 applications within 15 days of its announcements from investors and entrepreneurs in the first week of taking in applications for long-term residency visas.

The visit visa helps them identify opportunities available in their field of interest and allow them to study their options and take the most appropriate decision for themselves and their family members.

How to apply

The ministry has created a dedicated link.