Here's everything we now know of the process of getting a dependent visa for sons

Scanning a form for a visa applicant at a Dubai Naturalization and Residency Department (DNRD) office in Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf news archives

On June 19, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced that UAE residents can now renew the residency visas of their 18-year-old dependent sons, whether they are secondary school or university graduates, for up to two consecutive years.

What is this new visa?

Under the new rules, parents can get a residence permit for one year for their dependent son/s in the UAE and later get it renewed for an additional year.

This benefit can be availed from the date of completing secondary education or once they leave university or reach the age of 18.

What is different now?

Earlier parents in the UAE had to shell out a security deposit of Dh5,000 under the humanitarian category to sponsor son/s who are 18 or older.

Eligibility

All dependent children who have a secondary school education certificate from the UAE or the outside the UAE, are eligible to apply.

Process

Residents can submit the supporting documents, which include attaching the certificate of secondary education or graduation certificate or the information from the university where the dependent studied, whether inside or outside the UAE.

It must be duly certified for those who completed their secondary or university courses, and attested as per regular attestation requirements in the UAE.

Applicants can apply normally through all the residency and naturalisation offices or other government-approved outlets against a fee of Dh100 for residency permit or its renewal for one year each.