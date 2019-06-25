LuLu Group chairman Yousuf Ali M.A. was the first in Abu Dhabi to receive the Gold Card residency visa. Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A total of four hundred golden visas have been handed out in the UAE so far with a target of 6,800 by the end of the year, Major General Mohammad Al Marri, director-general of GDRFA, said on Tuesday.

This was announced during a press conference to explain the new Gold Card visa process, which started on May 21 this year.

So long as they still satisfy terms and conditions and are still in the same activity [the visa will continue]. - Major General Mohammad Al Marri, director-general of GDRFA

Al Marri said: “The Gold visa given to some has got a duration of 10 years, it means a golden visa is only 10 years but it is renewable.

“After 10 years they are continuous for another 10 year period every 10 years, there are medical insurance and other procedures that need to be done in between but it comes without any extra conditions.