DUBAI: Firoz Merchant, Chairman and Founder of Pure Gold Jewellers, has received the 10-year visa. The long-term residency was granted to him by Maj Gen. Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai; Col. Dr Omar Ali Saeed Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General for Entry and Residency permits; Lieutenant Colonel Ali Malallah, acting deputy assistant of the director general for entry and residency permits and other government officials. “I would like to express my warm gratitude to the Government of the UAE for introducing the permanent residence initiative. Permanent residential permit will boost more confidence and loyalty in investors residing in UAE. It is a lifetime permit for residents to respect the law and work with ethics. UAE is the university of the universe and one of the greatest and most beautiful countries in the world. UAE provides world class safety, security, education and great heath care facilities to its residents to live a valuable life.”