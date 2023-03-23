Abu Dhabi: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) recently hosted a roundtable discussion to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Turkey.
The academy hosted a session to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries, moderated by Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, AGDA deputy director general of AGDA. Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Türkiye; Tugay Tunçer, Turkey’s Ambassador to the UAE; Dr Ahmet Uysal, director of the Middle Eastern Studies Center (ORSAM) in Ankara, and Dr Khalifa Al Suwaidi, research fellow at AGDA, attended the session.
Speakers highlighted the enduring diplomatic ties spanning over five decades between the UAE and Turkey, whilst also underscoring the momentous 27 accords inked in the last 18 months, including a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The recently signed CEPA pledges to usher in substantial gains, and lay the groundwork for the creation of 125,000 employment opportunities in the UAE and Turkish markets over the next decade.
In light of the current positive outlook of bilateral relations between the two countries, the panellists reaffirmed the immense potential for the growth of UAE-Turkish relations in coming years.
The session was attended by diplomats, academics, international and domestic business leaders, and the students and faculty members of AGDA.