Dubai: A second cargo plane departed from Dubai to Syria on Friday night transporting 35 tonnes of aid for communities impacted by the recent earthquake.
The relief effort is guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The International Humanitarian City in Dubai, the world’s largest humanitarian hub, as well as the World Health Organisation and other international establishments have partnered in the effort to assist earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria.
The latest aid flight comes on the heels of the first cargo plane carrying 37 tonnes of medical kits that departed for the Syrian capital Damascus from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport on Wednesday.