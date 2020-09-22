Dubai: Dubai Police have urged motorists to be more cautious while driving in fog as 29 traffic accidents were recorded on Dubai roads this morning, an official said.
Colonel Turki Bin Fares, Director of Command and Control Center at the Operation Department in Dubai Police, said they received 2,034 emergency calls during the foggy weather. He said that Dubai Police recorded 29 traffic accidents between midnight until 9am on Tuesday.
“Drivers should follow weather warnings as accidents in foggy weather can be very dangerous due to poor visibility,” Col Bin Fares said.
Moreover, Colonel Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, called upon drivers to follow speed limits while driving in foggy weather. “It is a main reason for fatal accidents. Slow down, keep space between vehicles and do not use hazard lights and head beams off when driving in the fog,” Col Bin Suwaidan said in a statement.
Dubai Police said that more patrols will be deployed on highways to warn drivers and to prevent cars stopping on the hard shoulder. “We will work to divert the trucks to the designated parks on highways and not to drive during fog to prevent accidents,” he added.