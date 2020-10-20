The first issue of the Arabic language newspaper (left), launched on October 19, 1970. It became the first newspaper to be published in the UAE. Since then, Al Khaleej has been the voice of the nation and a catalyst to the evolution of the UAE media industry. Image Credit: File / Screengrab

DUBAI: Sharjah-based Al Khaleej Arabic daily marked the 50th year of its establishment, celebrating its five-decade journey of credible, authentic and committed journalism in serving the nation and its issues.

The first issue of the Arabic-language newspaper was launched on October 19, 1970. It became the first newspaper to be published in the UAE. Since then, Al Khaleej has been the voice of the nation and a catalyst to the evolution of the UAE media industry. It was published a year prior to the announcement of the Union of the UAE, when Al Khaleej was launched by brothers Taryam and Abdullah Omran Taryam.

The ambitious approach embraced by its founders has led Al Khaleej to momentous achievements throughout the past 50 years. The brothers, known for their dedication, passion and forward thinking, had ably led the team that launched the country's first daily.

UAE Arabic daily Al Khaleej was first published on October 19, 1970. Image Credit: File

Celebrating its golden jubilee, Al Khaleej is committed to remaining true to its readers, the UAE and greater Arab nation, conveying the message of true journalism and credible content, with a focus on Arab interests.

Journey

Capitalising on its rich journey of public service, brilliance, excellence and creativity, Al Khaleej was, and still is, the pulse and conscience of the nation. The paper has accompanied the march of the Union since its foundation was laid down by its founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his founding brothers, until today, when the UAE has become one of the most developed countries in all spheres of human endeavor.

Al Khaleej is now one of the most popular Arabic-language newspapers in the country, a witness to the UAE’s march towards progress from the first moment of its founding, marking every milestone.

As Al Khaleej presses ahead with its approach as a distinctive voice of the Gulf and Arab nation, we remember its founders, brothers Taryam and Abdullah Omran, who decided to overcome difficulties 50 years ago, and were determined to rise to the challenge, and founded a newspaper that has become a thunderous voice in the region and the Arab world. - Khaled Abdullah Omran, Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej

The professional newspaper has always been, and remains close to all events, addressing them objectively and impartially. Al Khaleej prides itself on not only being a print media brand but as a media house with a five-decade journey of credible journalism and unwavering commitment to providing quality and credible content.

Khaled Abdullah Omran, Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej Image Credit: Supplied

Led today by its Editor-in-Chief, Khaled Abdullah Omran, Al Khaleej renews its pledge and commitment to the nation’s causes, Al Khaleej promises its readers to continue to be the main source of reliable news, precise follow-up, analysis and solid attitude, putting the essence of its rich experience in the hands of readers.

"As Al Khaleej presses ahead with its approach as a distinctive voice of the Gulf and Arab nation, we remember its founders, brothers Taryam and Abdullah Omran, who decided to overcome difficulties 50 years ago, and were determined to rise to the challenge, and founded a newspaper that has become a thunderous voice in the region and the Arab world,” Khaled Omran said.

Witness

He added: “Since its inception, Al Khaleej has been the nation’s voice and conscience, expressing the Arab nation’s concerns and focusing on its issues. It has also been a witness to all major events happening in the region, distinguishing between justice and injustice, between right and wrong, as well as between national principles and falsehood.”

We have a determination to keep pace with advanced technology to be able to reach the largest possible base of readers. Today, technology is a challenge but an opportunity for us to convey our media message based on true information and reliable content. - Raed Barqawi, Al Khaleej’s Executive Editor-in-Chief

Raed Barqawi, Al Khaleej’s Executive Editor-in-Chief, said: “We have a determination to keep pace with advanced technology to be able to reach the largest possible base of readers. Today, technology is a challenge but an opportunity for us to convey our media message based on true information and reliable content.”

Raed Barqawi, Al Khaleej’s Executive Editor-in-Chief Image Credit: Supplied