On 6 August 1966, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan succeeded his elder brother as Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The 19th of Ramadan is a solemn occasion for the UAE as people from all walks of life come together to remember the great man who changed the future of the nation – Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

It was on this date during the month of Ramadan in 2004 that the late Sheikh Zayed passed away, which according to the Gregorian calendar, fell on November 2.

To mark the death anniversary of Sheikh Zayed, the UAE in 2018 declared it as Zayed Humanitarian Work Day as an occasion to remember the humanitarian achievements of the UAE’s diplomacy and its assistance to the people of other countries.

On Tuesday, the Arabic hashtag #Remember_death_of_Sheikh_Zayed became a trending topic in the UAE as tweeps posted photos, wrote poetry and praised the accomplishments of the nation's founding father.

Omar Mohamed, a resident, wrote: “Till this day he is remembered not only in the UAE, but across the region for his peacefulness, steadfastness, and compassionate nature that cloaked over the country and beyond.”

Sheikh Zayed became Ruler of Abu Dhabi from 1966 and was then declared UAE President on December 2, 1971, until his death in 2004. The father of the nation was widely loved and respected as a benevolent Arab and world statesman, having upheld the principles of humanitarian work and tolerance.

His 16th death anniversary also serves as a reminder to citizens and residents of the importance of humanitarian work and the culture of giving.

In a statement marking Zayed Humanitarian Day, Sheikh Khalid Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation (ZHO) for People of Determination, said that "as time passes, Sheikh Zayed remains in the hearts and minds of individuals", for his varied global humanitarian efforts.

"We always feel confident, hopeful and optimistic about the homeland's future, whose leadership is inspired by Sheikh Zayed and continues on his path under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan," said Sheikh Khalid.

Sheikh Zayed's school of thought on humanitarian action is an inspiration for the whole world, he noted, while pointing out that the later ruler is a symbol and icon of humanitarian work. The founding father's numerous philanthropic and development initiatives served humanity as a whole, regardless of race, colour, national origin, religion, or gender, emphasized Sheikh Khalid.

"It is upon these values and principles, that a heightened sense of responsibility and humanitarian care was embedded within UAE foreign policy, cementing the nation's global image as one of humanitarian giving."

"We, the people of the United Arab Emirates, will remain proud to be part of this noble land, the nation of Sheikh Zayed," he affirmed.