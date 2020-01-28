The mobile clinic Image Credit:

DUBAI: The Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital has launched mobile clinics to reach out to sick children who may be unable to come to the hospital.

The two bright red mobile clinics will operate from 8am to 12 midnight seven days a week.

Dr Nazeema Khan-Assad, director of the emergency department at the hospital, told Gulf News: “These mobile clinics are not ambulances. Sometimes its too early in the morning or too late in the evening for parents to bring a sick child to hospital. Such parents can call on our toll free number (800AJCH) and request for a nurse and doctor to visit them in the mobile clinic. Upon receiving the call, a nurse will conduct a triage (to decide the level of sickness) in the child and based on that, decide if the mobile clinic can be of help. In case the child is too sick, the parents will be advised to come to the hospital in an ambulance immediately.”

Parents can access the mobile clinic by calling toll free number 800AJCH