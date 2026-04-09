Al Habtoor Group launches Dh5 billion commercial tower in Dubai

The project forms part of the group’s broader expansion in the UAE expansion
Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group has announced plans to develop a new commercial tower within Al Habtoor City in Dubai, with an investment exceeding Dh5 billion.
The project forms part of the group’s broader expansion strategy in the UAE, as it continues to strengthen its footprint in key sectors across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The upcoming tower is expected to add significant commercial capacity to Al Habtoor City, one of Dubai’s prominent mixed-use destinations, reinforcing its position as a hub for business and lifestyle developments.
The group said the development is among a series of major projects it plans to unveil this year, reflecting confidence in the UAE’s economic outlook and investment environment.
The expansion aligns with long-term growth plans, aimed at supporting the country’s urban development and attracting further business activity to the region.