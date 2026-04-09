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Al Habtoor Group launches Dh5 billion commercial tower in Dubai

The project forms part of the group’s broader expansion in the UAE expansion

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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A new commercial tower within Al Habtoor City
A new commercial tower within Al Habtoor City
X/DubaiMediaCity

Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group has announced plans to develop a new commercial tower within Al Habtoor City in Dubai, with an investment exceeding Dh5 billion.

The project forms part of the group’s broader expansion strategy in the UAE, as it continues to strengthen its footprint in key sectors across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

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The upcoming tower is expected to add significant commercial capacity to Al Habtoor City, one of Dubai’s prominent mixed-use destinations, reinforcing its position as a hub for business and lifestyle developments.

The group said the development is among a series of major projects it plans to unveil this year, reflecting confidence in the UAE’s economic outlook and investment environment.

The expansion aligns with long-term growth plans, aimed at supporting the country’s urban development and attracting further business activity to the region.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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