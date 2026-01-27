Dubai launches global challenge to create world’s first fully robot-built villa

The project, unveiled on Tuesday, will be delivered through an international consortium of more than 25 technology companies and academic institutions. Managed in partnership with Zacua Ventures and the Würth Group, the initiative aims to move automated construction from the experimental phase into a viable, scalable model for the global housing market.

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced a global challenge to construct the world’s first residential villa built entirely using robotic systems, part of a wider strategy to modernise the emirate’s building sector.

"The adoption of advanced construction technologies represents a cornerstone of Dubai’s vision to develop a more efficient, sustainable, and resilient sector," said Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality. He added that the challenge aims to bridge the gap between startup innovation and real-world commercial application.

The announcement was made during the activation of the Construction Innovation and Research Centre, known as 04 ConTech Valley, at Expo City Dubai. The hub has been established to serve as a dedicated centre for testing next-generation materials and urban infrastructure.

To support this growth, a new ConTech Working Group has been formed in collaboration with Dubai Chambers. The group provides a structured platform for government entities, developers, and researchers to coordinate on regulatory standards and investment pathways.

The push toward automation comes as the Municipality released its Global ConTech Report, which projects that worldwide investment in construction technology will exceed $30 billion by 2033. The report highlights an annual growth rate of 17.5%, driven largely by a global shortage of skilled labour and the increasing reliability of additive manufacturing.

In a significant move for the local industry, the Municipality and Sobha Realty have launched the 70-70 Strategy. The roadmap targets shifting 70% of construction tasks to off-site manufacturing and achieving 70% automation within those factories by 2030.

