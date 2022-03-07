Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange has announced to donate Dh10 million to support the Al Faraj Fund of the Ministry of Interior. The donation aims at supporting charitable and humanitarian activities in helping inmates in their pending financial and civil cases in Punitive and Correctional Institutions in the State.
Under this humanitarian initiative, Al Ansari Exchange will contribute to repaying the debts of defaulting inmates of penal and correctional institutions in civil cases, alleviating their financial burdens, and extending a helping hand to their families. This step comes in line with the company’s commitment to its corporate social responsibilities, and its keenness to enhance the spirit of compassion and social solidarity, according to a company statement on Monday.
Inmates release
During the past two months, as a first phase of the implementation of the memorandum, Dh2,300,000 were paid from Al Ansari’s donation, which contributed to the release of 69 inmates from jails.
Khalil Daoud Badran, Chairman of the Board of the Faraj Fund at the Ministry of Interior, stressed the importance of strengthening community partnerships between institutions and bodies operating in the country in the public and private sectors in order to enhance the quality of life for the Emirati community. He appreciated Al Ansari Exchange for its societal and national role in supporting this category of society.
Common vision
Mohammed Ali Al-Ansari, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Ansari Exchange, said: “We are pleased to launch this charitable initiative to help release the maximum number of inmates who are behind the bars because of debts. We appreciate the Faraj Fund’s efforts as we have a common vision to make a tangible positive change in the lives of inmates and their families.”
The Faraj Fund plays a leading role in providing humanitarian aid to inmates suffering from financial hardships.