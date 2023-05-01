Al Ain: Al Ain Zoo has welcomed a white baby rhinoceros, classified as nearly threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.
The newborn is good, thriving in an environment that meets international standards and receiving the necessary care from the zoo’s team, which implements the best veterinary medicine, nutritional, and behavioural care standards.
Al Ain Zoo is home to 11 rhinos, five males and six females. It provides them with comprehensive care by competent experts, veterinarians, and carers, contributing to their well-being and increasing their natural reproduction, which led to doubling their numbers in the Zoo over the years.
The zoo offers a range of educational and entertaining experiences, in addition to two different exhibitions of rhinos: the African Exhibition and the Al Ain Safari, which allows rhinos to create a habitat that mimics their natural habitats along with a variety of other African safari animals.