Ajman: A warehouse went up in flames in Al-Jarf Industrial Area 1 iN Ajman on Sunday morning, officials said. No casualties were reported.

Colonel Raed Obaid Al-Zaabi, Deputy Director of Ajman Civil Defence Centres, said the warehouse containing sponge materials was completely gutted in the blaze which erupted at around 7.30am

Firefighters from Ajman managed to control the fire by 9.30am and prevent it from spreading to adjacent warehouses. A rescue team evacuated residents from nearby buildings to ensure their safety.

Police blocked all roads leading to the warehouse to allow firefighters and ambulance personnel to reach the area faster. Cooling operation took time due to strong winds. Forensic experts are determining the cause of the fire.