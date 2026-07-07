Thirty projects across five strategic packages aim to boost quality of life by 2030
Ajman: Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, has launched Ajman Municipality's AM30x30 Agenda, a Dh1.8 billion urban development programme that will deliver 30 projects under five strategic packages aimed at shaping the emirate's future.
The agenda provides a comprehensive urban roadmap aligned with Ajman Vision 2030, setting out long-term development priorities designed to enhance the emirate's prosperity, attractiveness and urban appeal.
The initiative seeks to strengthen Ajman's position as an advanced urban model by improving the quality of life for residents while promoting greater community wellbeing.
The 30 projects, grouped into five strategic packages, are intended to support sustainable urban growth, reinforce the emirate's competitiveness and create a more liveable environment that meets the aspirations of current and future generations.