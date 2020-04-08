E-learning Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: Ajman University has named one of its labs in the College of Engineering and Information Technology after the late Aisha Elwai Omer Al Aidarous, the Emirati computer teacher who died of a heart attack while giving online lessons.

AU Chancellor Dr Karim Seghir said the move by Ajman University was in recognition of the devoted teacher who has been commended by His Highness Shaikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Ajman and Chairman of AU Board of Trustees.

Aisha died on Monday morning after her heart reportedly stopped functioning while she was conducting a remote class for students of the Umm Kulthoom School for Secondary Education, Al Ain.

She had successfully persuaded her students to adapt to the new distance learning experience, underlining its positive impact on their education and future.