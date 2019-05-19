Ajman: The first university-based French language centre in the UAE is now open at Ajamn University. The centre, which is based in Ajman University’s ‘J2-G21’ building, is to offer an array of courses and international diplomas for basic, independent and fluent users. “Up to 500 students are already taking French courses in Ajman University, and the number is expected to grow with the opening of this centre,” said Ajman University Chancellor Dr. Karim Seghir. French Ambassador to the UAE Ludovic Pouille said they have chosen Ajman University due to its long history as the first private institution of higher education in the UAE and the Gulf region.