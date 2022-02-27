Dubai: Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, an affiliate of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, announced that it has granted Ajman University the Dubai Endowment Sign.
This sign is granted by the centre to government and private institutions in recognition of their contributions to establishing innovative endowments.
Ajman University was recognised for its role in allocating proceeds from the Thamer Fund to support students facing financial hardships to continue their education. The Thamer Fund was launched as a sustainable project that seeks to provide assistance to university students from various faculties and nationalities.
Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, received the Dubai Endowment Sign from Ali Mohammad A l Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, at the Ajman University’s campus.
During a visit to the university, the Secretary General of the Foundation and Zainab Juma Al Tamimi, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, expressed their appreciation to Ajman University for its efforts in launching humanitarian initiatives in the education field.
Al Mutawa praised Ajman University for its remarkable role in supporting students whose financial circumstances have prevented them from completing their education.
Al Mutawa added that supporting the education sector is one of the foundation’s highest priorities, as it contributes to building a generation of youth that are capable of achieving the UAE’s ambitions for the future.
Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said: “Ajman University is honoured to receive this recognition from the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy. There could not be a better endorsement for our humanitarian and community service initiatives than the Dubai Endowment Sign. This will provide a boost to our efforts in serving underprivileged students and the society, and will encourage the university to do even more on this front.”
Zainab said: “We look forward to seeing other universities launch similar humanitarian initiatives and allocating an educational solidarity fund to support students from low-income families who are facing financial difficulties that might inhibit their ability to continue with their academic studies.”