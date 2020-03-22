A nation-wide ban on shisha was implemented on March 12 until further notice

As of March 12, shisha is not allowed to be sold in restaurants, cafes or coffee shops until further notice. Image Credit: GN Archives

Dubai: The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department has closed 11 cafes for not complying with the shisha ban – a rule enforced as a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of the public during the global coronavirus outbreak.

Ajman Municipality explained that the shisha ban was enforced on March 12, and was implemented across all hotel and tourist establishments, cafes and restaurants operating in the emirate.

However, food outlets can continue to sell meals, as well as hot and cold drinks.

The 11 cafes were closed down on March 21, as part of the nation-wide ban on shisha, which will continue until further notice.

The municipalities of Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah Municipality also imposed a similar ban, effective from March 12, until further notice.

Officials have also clarified that random inspections will continue to be carried out throughout the shisha ban, and legal action will be taken against violators.

On March 17, Gulf News reported the closure of nine cafes in Dubai who continued to serve shisha to customers despite the ban.

The Department of Economic Development, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, said the cafes’ violations were detected during an inspection campaign.

Pubs in Dubai

All bars, pubs and lounges, including bars within restaurants in Dubai, have been closed from March 16 until the end of the month in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.