Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, performed at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Al Jurf, Ajman the funeral prayer over the body of UAE martyr Khalifa Al Balushi, who was martyred alongside his colleagues while fulfilling their mission to train and qualify the Somali Armed Forces.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ajman Ruler’s Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs; Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department; and a number of sheikhs, senior officials, directors of local and federal departments, alongside citizens and members of the Arab Islamic communities residing in the country.
The body of the UAE martyr Khalifa Al Balushi was laid to rest in Ajman cemetery Jurf.
The Ajman Ruler and Ajman Crown Prince extended their deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of the martyred, praying to God to bestow mercy upon his soul and grant solace to his family and loved ones.