Move aimed at enforcing speed limit of vessels and reducing mishaps

Ajman Police is considering to use radar speed gun to control water traffic and speed of boats and vessels.

Ajman: Ajman Police are considering the use of radar speed guns to control water traffic.

Col Ali Jaber Al Shamsi, director of Ajman Police stations, told Gulf News that the speed limit for a big boat is seven knots (1 knot is around 1.82km/h). For a small boat, it is 15 knots.

Pointing out that there are 107 big boats and 921 small fishing boats operating in the area, he said signboards with safety instructions and speed limits have been set up, with red and green lights regulating traffic movement.

Col Al Shamsi said the operation of a marine patrol vessel — Al Hares — had reduced marine accidents, including jet ski mishaps and cases of drowning.

The main purpose of marine patrols is to monitor the sea and Ajman creek, adding that patrols operate round the clock. Patrols are equipped with fire extinguishers, GPS, wireless and other advanced devices connected to the control room.

He said police is considering increasing the number of patrol boats to cover a larger area