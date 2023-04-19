Ajman: As many as 54 patrols have been deployed by Ajman Police to ensure road safety and security in the emirate during Eid Al Fitr holidays.
The patrols will aim to regulate traffic movement and help reduce traffic congestion.
Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, director of traffic and patrols department, said the 54 traffic patrols will be deployed in various areas of the emirate round the clock, especially near commercial centres, main roads and tourist places.
He added that the intensification of traffic patrols in Ajman has begun for the Eid holiday period, as more people visit markets and public spaces.
Lt Col Al Falasi appealed to drivers in general, and young drivers in particular, to adhere to traffic laws.