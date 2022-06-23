AJMAN: The Ajman First Court of Appeal has upheld a sentence against a school bus driver in the case of the death of a student Sheikha Hassan.
The sentence included a six-month prison sentence and payment of Dh200,000 blood money to the heirs of the deceased.
The accused ran over the deceased student on February 15 in front of her house upon her return from school in the Hamidiya area of Ajman.
The student, after school, had boarded the school bus and had alighted from the vehicle next to her house and was walking in front of the bus when she was run over. She sustained serious head injuries and died.
Porsecution records showed that the accused, the driver of the school bus, did not abide by traffic rules which had led to the accident.