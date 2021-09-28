Tickets that have gone on sale are for ‘celebration packages’. Prices start at Dh130.

Ain Dubai: All set to open on October 21. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The countdown is officially on – in just four weeks, Ain Dubai the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel will take its first customers when it opens to the world on October 21. Tickets for the ‘must-visit’ venue for views, sunsets, entertainment and celebrations are on sale.

Ain Dubai re-imagines the traditional observation wheel experience, translating it into a world-class entertainment hot spot that delivers bespoke experiences suited to all types of celebratory occasions for people of all ages to enjoy.

Tickets that have gone on sale are for the ‘celebration packages’. They include:

• Proposal package: Drop down on one knee against a stunning backdrop of Dubai with a 360-degree rotation in a premium, air-conditioned cabin with a private ambience that’s perfect for two, truly romantic touches such as natural flowers and candles, bubbles, and a selection of beverages in the cabin, and choice of music

• Weddings: Say ‘I do’ and celebrate this special once-in-a-lifetime moment in a truly intimate and unique way – over 250m above Dubai. An elegantly decorated private cabin for 10 guests provides the perfect romantic ambience in a one-of-a-kind location. Take in spectacular views from a beautifully decorated cabin filled with flowers and candles, plus your choice of music to complete the ambiance as well as a commemorative photo to cherish memories of the big day

• Birthday parties: Whether for kids or adults, Ain Dubai provides the perfect location to celebrate in style right from the start with specialized digital invites. On the big day, get the party started at the exclusive Seaview lounge before entering your cabin with customisable features such as amazing birthday decorations, lights, cake, your choice of music, a customised TV screen and more in the cabin

• Customised events: Anniversaries, significant birthdays, personal milestones, baby naming days, gender reveals, renewing your vows, baby showers, graduation, any celebration – Ain Dubai can help deliver the perfect event from start to finish

• Dining and themed options: Enjoy food with a difference…at 250m above the sky. Options include tasting and mezze, pizza and hops, cheese and grape, and healthy choices, right up to a full dining experience including two rotations. Turn your cabin into your own private dance floor with the karaoke package including disco lights and a karaoke machine with varied song list - from karaoke classics to the best of pop!