Afghanistan thanks UAE for supporting the country in difficult times

Consul General of Afghanistan Masood Azizi celebrating 101st Independence Day of his country in Dubai. Image Credit:

Dubai: The Afghan diplomatic missions in the UAE celebrated the 101st Independence Day of Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Flag-hoisting followed by cake cutting ceremonies took place at around 11:30am at both the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi and in General Consulate of Afghanistan in Dubai.

Mohammd Sediq Amarkhil, Cultural Attaché of Afghanistan in the UAE, told Gulf News: “I congratulate the Afghan community living in the UAE and elsewhere on this auspicious occasion — Afghanistan’s 101st Day of Independence.”

“Afghanistan survived many ups and downs in the last 101 years. At present we, Afghans, are at the forefront of the war on terrorism. I am sure, with the blessings of Almighty the Allah, and unity of our people, the people of Afghanistan will defeat terrorism too,” he added.

UAE help

Calling the UAE a brotherly country, the Afghanistan thanked the UAE for supporting Afghanistan in different areas.

“Afghanistan really values its relationship with the UAE. We are also thankful to the UAE for allowing thousands of our Afghan citizens to live and work in the country. The UAE has allowed Afghans an opportunity to prosper, lead a good life and benefit from the fruits of high growth economy. UAE is like our second home,” Amarkhil emphasised.

He also noted: “The UAE was the first country that sent medical aid and test kits to Afghanistan (to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Bilateral ties growing stronger

“The bilateral ties between the UAE and Afghanistan are growing stronger. Both nations have high-level contacts and Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani has always been emphasising on deepening relations with the UAE,” Amarkhil explained.

He noted the UAE and Afghanistan recently agreed to establish a joint cultural day that will be held annually to promote the cultures of both countries.

“We have very cordial, friendly and brotherly relations with the UAE and these relations are strengthening and growing day by day,” Amarkhil added.