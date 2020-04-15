As a global media platform, Teads take great pride in thinking outside the box. The company wants to be seen as a positive force in the media ecosystem, providing data-driven creative advertising experiences.

Teads work to connect brands with consumers, intelligently, through advertising that doesn’t interrupt them. With consumer experiences at the heart of everything the company does, Teads create the conditions to reach users locally and globally, through a single-access point, by delivering quality ad solutions on a large scale. Providing interactive formats, along the entire funnel in one platform, Teads distribute advertising that is formulated to generate outcomes.

Our global media platform empowers local economies by helping publishers enhance their business opportunities, in opposition to the big social media players that dominate the market - Jerome Mouthon, President, Teads MENA

Benefiting businesses in the region Jerome Mouthon, President Teads MENA, sees the company in a unique position to help drive the Gulf region’s brands towards successful outcomes.

“Our global media platform empowers local economies by helping publishers enhance their business opportunities, in opposition to the big social media players that dominate the market,” explains Jerome. “Our aim is to provide a formula that drives revenue distribution to regional players more equitably.”

By developing a specially-curated platform that drives real revenues, Teads create efficiency and clarity in the digital advertising landscape.

“Facebook and Google have created an advertising duopoly that restricts the range of information to which subscribers have access. To operate independent of this walled garden, Teads has built a curated advertising ecosystem, that drives real revenues to provide quality, brand safety, transparency and a fraud-free advertising environment,” elaborates Jerome.

Working in conjunction with the Expo 2020 vision and directives, Teads is supporting the UAE and the wider Gulf by offering businesses the chance to highlight strategic milestones and properly connect with visitors and investors.

“With Teads, local digital actors can reshape their advertising codes, reinventing their business marketing models to better orient consumers to their particular solutions.”

inRead Teads’ flagship ad experience enables publishers to easily monetise video inventory on their pages, while simultaneously allowing scalability. Importantly, inRead is respectful to the user, engaging only when a consumer determines that they want to engage. It doesn’t gate or restrict content, or force an ad. This kind of engagement establishes a more trusting relationship between brands and consumers. Jérome elaborates, “We’ve since expanded our inRead products to include a suite of formats that are suitable for every device and context. In today’s digital ecosystem, businesses can no longer rely on CPM and buying impressions to make an impact. That is why inRead is designed to work seamlessly, and complement also social media activations in a powerful, frictionless engagement.”

Teads Studio