Children are being encouraged to ‘Adopt a Fruit, Adopt a Vegetable’ at flagship Carrefour locations across the UAE.

This is part of a Healthier Kids initiative launched with Nestle to help 50 million children lead healthier lives by 2030.

Mascots representing different fruits and vegetables will be touring 12 Carrefour stores in the seven emirates over different weekends, helping bring to life various characters created out of fruits and vegetables with names and key benefits of each presented in a fun manner.