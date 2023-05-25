1. ADNOC L&S IPO over-subscribed 163 times - a UAE record

ADNOC entity drew in gross subscriptions of Dh460 billion for a '23 record

2. School fees in the UAE – all you need to know

An in-depth guide on all you need to know about school fees, and the school fee structure in the UAE

3. No sugar, no artificial sweetener - what’s the alternative?

UAE doctors address the key question following WHO’s new guideline on non-sugar sweeteners

4. Meet the top 10 richest Indian-origin billionaires in the US

Forbes lists several US billionaires who are of Indian descent. Here's the top 10

5. Seaworld Abu Dhabi ticket costs, location, experiences explained