Osteonecrosis of the hip occurs when the blood supply to the femoral head is disrupted resulting in bone tissue death that can lead to disabling arthritis. The surgery involved the application of a highly complex orthopedic surgical method, named the direct anterior hip approach. The medical team at the hospital, which is one of the UAE’s largest and was established as a joint-venture partnership between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) and Mayo Clinic, used a special anterior hip traction table to help conduct the operation safely.

Dr Mohamed Muath Adi “The patient suffered from femoral head osteonecrosis in his hip and had excruciating pain for many years, which heavily impacted his daily routine and quality of life. Therefore, we selected the anterior hip replacement option for him, which involved making a small incision near the groin, so we could remove the damaged bone and insert the hip implant without harming the muscle and tendons surrounding the hip,” said Dr Mohamed Muath Adi, orthopaedic surgery consultant and acting chair of the orthopaedic surgery division at SSMC.

“Although minimally invasive, conducting a hip replacement through the direct anterior hip approach requires having access to advanced equipment and implementing meticulous surgical techniques, which are both available at SSMC,” he added.

With a global resurgence in opting for the direct anterior hip approach as a method for patients requiring hip replacements, this technique presents a set of advantages that include rapid recovery, decreased risk of dislocation post-operation and minimal damage to the hip’s muscles resulting in less pain for the patient undergoing the procedure.

Once the two-hour surgery was successfully completed, the patient, Omar Albalooshi, expressed his relief and gratitude.

“I am truly in awe of how smooth my experience is at SSMC and I’m simply overjoyed that I was able to walk and stand with my full body weight, pain-free, just four hours after my operation. I would like to extend my gratitude to the entire medical team, especially to Dr Adi for being so attentive, kind and professional. I would also like to thank the nursing staff and the physiotherapy team at SSMC for supporting me on my recovery journey as well. I am grateful to have access to such a high caliber of medical talents, right here in Abu Dhabi, as I can have my case treated and managed closer to home,” he said.

The patient was discharged two days after the surgery, and he will continue to adhere to his recovery plan, which include a rehabilitation period, and physiotherapy sessions as he regains mobility and adjusts to his hip replacement.

“As one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care, SSMC in partnership with Mayo Clinic, is bringing a true sense of holistic patient care to the region along with the surgeries it is pioneering. As a team, we remain committed to improving the quality of life of the patients we care for and make sure to do so through our team of top-tier medical experts, who apply best practices and are supported with cutting-edge research, equipment and technologies,” said Dr Matthew Gettman, chief medical officer at SSMC.