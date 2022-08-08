Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced that Corniche Hospital and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) have returned to their normal operations and continue to provide specialised and comprehensive healthcare services to patients.

Corniche Hospital is a tertiary women and newborn hospital while SKMC provides adult surgical and medical services in its inpatient and outpatient facilities.

The hospitals are also accepting a broader range of medical insurance, it was announced.

The coverage expansion is in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to provide quality healthcare to all its citizens and residents. The list of accepted medical insurance includes DAMAN, AETNA, RAK Insurance, SALAMA, SAICO, NGI, AXA Dubai, Insurance House, MetLife Alico, Oman Insurance, Watania, NEXTCARE, National Life and General Insurance, ORIENT, NAS-NEURON, ADNIC, CIGNA, Qatar Insurance Company, Al Ain Ahlia, Al Hilal Takaful, Emirates Insurance Company and Takaful Emarat.

Corniche Hospital and SKMC are welcoming all patients and have returned to their normal operations, providing healthcare services to members of the community while adhering to the highest safety standards. The milestone was achieved thanks to the consistent efforts of the healthcare sector and the UAE government, which has drastically reduced the number of COVID-19 cases requiring medical care.

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer at SEHA, said: “As healthcare leaders, we owe it to the community we serve to cater to the healthcare needs of every patient. Corniche Hospital and SKMC’s return to normal is a testament to our medical staff’s dedication to their patients. I am exceedingly proud of the work put in by the teams at the helm of both hospitals and pledge that we shall continue to provide our patients with the highest quality of care.”

While case numbers in the UAE are coming down, new COVID-19 cases continue to emerge across the world. The UAE government continues to adopt precautionary measures to keep cases at a minimum. The country’s efforts have been significantly successful, and it has been a leader in the global fight against the pandemic.