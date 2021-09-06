1.2204954-1095021827
Etihad Airways plane prepares to land at the Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi has updated its Green List on September 6 easing restrictions for travellers from more countries. Image Credit: AP/file
Also in this package

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list effective from September 6 including 56 different places.

Compared to the previous Green List that came into effect five days ago on September 1, the new list includes Indonesia.

Green list

1. Albania

2. Armenia

3. Australia

4. Austria

5. Bahrain

6. Belgium

7. Bhutan

8. Brunei

9. Bulgaria

10. Canada

11. China

12. Comoros

13. Croatia

14. Cyprus

15. Czech Republic

16. Denmark

17. Finland

18. Germany

19. Greece

20. Hong Kong (SAR)

21. Hungary

22. Indonesia

23. Ireland

24. Italy

25. Japan

26. Jordan

27. Kuwait

28. Kyrgyzstan

29. Luxembourg

30. Maldives

31. Malta

32. Mauritius

33. Moldova

34. Monaco

35. Netherlands

36. New Zealand

37. Norway

38. Oman

39. Poland

40. Portugal

41. Qatar

42. Romania

43. San Marino

44. Saudi Arabia

45. Serbia

46. Seychelles

47. Singapore

48. Slovakia

49. Slovenia

50. South Korea

51. Sweden

52. Switzerland

53. Taiwan, Province of China

54. Tajikistan

55. Turkmenistan

56. Ukraine

No quarantine for all with vaccines

Last week, Abu Dhabi announced that all COVID-19 vaccinated travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi from Sunday, September 5 onwards would no longer need to quarantine in the emirate. PCR testing requirements still apply for all passengers, regardless of vaccination status and where they have travelled from. Therefore, all passengers still have to present a negative PCR test with 48-hour validity before boarding a flight.

Green List

On arrival, vaccinated travellers from Green List destinations need to take another PCR test, followed by a PCR test on Day 6 if they continue to stay in the emirate. The day of arrival counts as Day 1.

Unvaccinated travellers from Green List destinations will also be exempt from quarantine. These people will have to take PCR tests on arrival, and then follow up with further tests on Day 6 and Day 9.

Other destinations

Vaccinated travellers arriving from other destinations are also now exempt from quarantine, but they will have to take PCR tests on arrival, and on Day 4 and Day 8.

Quarantine requirement

Only unvaccinated travellers who have arrived from a place not on the Green List must still quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Abu Dhabi, and take a follow-up PCR test on Day 9.