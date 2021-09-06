Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list effective from September 6 including 56 different places.
Compared to the previous Green List that came into effect five days ago on September 1, the new list includes Indonesia.
Green list
1. Albania
2. Armenia
3. Australia
4. Austria
5. Bahrain
6. Belgium
7. Bhutan
8. Brunei
9. Bulgaria
10. Canada
11. China
12. Comoros
13. Croatia
14. Cyprus
15. Czech Republic
16. Denmark
17. Finland
18. Germany
19. Greece
20. Hong Kong (SAR)
21. Hungary
22. Indonesia
23. Ireland
24. Italy
25. Japan
26. Jordan
27. Kuwait
28. Kyrgyzstan
29. Luxembourg
30. Maldives
31. Malta
32. Mauritius
33. Moldova
34. Monaco
35. Netherlands
36. New Zealand
37. Norway
38. Oman
39. Poland
40. Portugal
41. Qatar
42. Romania
43. San Marino
44. Saudi Arabia
45. Serbia
46. Seychelles
47. Singapore
48. Slovakia
49. Slovenia
50. South Korea
51. Sweden
52. Switzerland
53. Taiwan, Province of China
54. Tajikistan
55. Turkmenistan
56. Ukraine
No quarantine for all with vaccines
Last week, Abu Dhabi announced that all COVID-19 vaccinated travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi from Sunday, September 5 onwards would no longer need to quarantine in the emirate. PCR testing requirements still apply for all passengers, regardless of vaccination status and where they have travelled from. Therefore, all passengers still have to present a negative PCR test with 48-hour validity before boarding a flight.
Green List
On arrival, vaccinated travellers from Green List destinations need to take another PCR test, followed by a PCR test on Day 6 if they continue to stay in the emirate. The day of arrival counts as Day 1.
Unvaccinated travellers from Green List destinations will also be exempt from quarantine. These people will have to take PCR tests on arrival, and then follow up with further tests on Day 6 and Day 9.
Other destinations
Vaccinated travellers arriving from other destinations are also now exempt from quarantine, but they will have to take PCR tests on arrival, and on Day 4 and Day 8.
Quarantine requirement
Only unvaccinated travellers who have arrived from a place not on the Green List must still quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Abu Dhabi, and take a follow-up PCR test on Day 9.