Abu Dhabi: The Foreign Experts Court of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has managed to maintain high adjudication rates in the cases brought before it over the past three years since it began operations in 2019, achieving a 90 per cent disposition rate. A total number of 200 commercial cases were submitted for its consideration, with the financial claim value touching approximately Dh3 billion.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, said that the performance indicators achieved by the Abu Dhabi Courts reflect the soundness of the sustainable and innovative approach adopted by the ADJD in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

He stressed the interest of the Judicial Department in offering a flexible mechanism for settling disputes involving foreign investors, hence the establishment of the first Foreign Experts Court in May 2019. It conducted its first hearing on June 11 and handed down its first bilingual judgment on June 25 the same year.

He said the panel of the Foreign Experts Court consists of a single judge and two foreign experts tasked with ruling on business-related disputes, investment projects and litigations between business owners. The judgments are delivered in Arabic and English, in line with the initiative to adopt English as a second language for judicial proceedings in Abu Dhabi Courts, allowing judicial services for all without language barriers.

He explained that Abu Dhabi courts are adopting a unique litigation experience by launching various projects to promote a variety of options such as remote litigation, whether at the stage of claim and case registration or case preparation and trial, as well as introducing self-registration services via the department’s electronic portal and case smart file, and activating video-conferencing proceedings for all cases allowing all parties to attend hearings from anywhere, in addition to issuing guidelines on payment orders in commercial matters, receivership, enforcement in cheque-related matters and the work of the Case Management Office (CMO).

Under Federal Decree Law No. 10 of 2017, amending certain provisions of the Civil Procedures Law, the legislator established judicial chambers consisting of one judge and two local (UAE citizens) or international (foreigner) experts.