London: The new tourism campaign ‘Experience Abu Dhabi, Find Your Pace’ will feature at World Travel Market (WTM), alongside 36 stakeholders and partners, from November 7 to 9.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will sign a number of strategic partnerships during WTM, and delegates will have the opportunity to meet partnering hotels and attractions.
Visitors can experience a celebration of Emirati craftsmanship at the House of Artisans zone, including a perfumery experience that introduces visitors to the fragrances of the emirate. There is also traditional Arabic coffee in the Bait Al Gahwa zone and the Abu Dhabi Senses Journey at the stand’s Cultural zone.
Attractions for visitors
Abu Dhabi will enable WTM visitors to experience the top sites and attractions throughout Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Ain, Al Dhafra region and beyond. Attendees will experience how Abu Dhabi offers “something for every visitor”, available 365 days a year, “at your own pace” – with cultural history, natural beaches, family fun and sports offerings.
An immersive stand experience will host Q&As with global sports partners, including Manchester City and the UFC – with a special guest appearance from Batman, courtesy of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.
Also on display, Abu Dhabi Calendar has partnered with the “world’s best” artists, entertainers and sports franchises for a 2022/2023 winter season. Events range from live concerts with international stars Sting and Andrea Bocelli, as well as urban music festival Wireless, making its Abu Dhabi debut in March 2023.
Other events in Abu Dhabi Calendar include Disney’s The Lion King, as seen on Broadway and now making its debut in the Middle East, as well as Abu Dhabi Culinary Season – the emirate’s annual celebration of food. This all follows the first NBA Abu Dhabi Games that took place in October, followed by the return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, in partnership with the UFC.
The Abu Dhabi stand at WTM is at ExCel London, stand number ME 500.