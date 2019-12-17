Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s iconic Al Hosn site has won a prestigious international architecture award. The Musalla (mosque) section of the Al Hosn site, which was designed by architects Cebra, bagged the first prize in the Completed Building Religion category at the World Architecture Festival 2019 recently held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, The Musalla project, which was developed by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), triumphed over competitors such as the Novena Church project in Singapore, the Mary Help of Christian Church (Chaweng) in Thailand and The Thickness of Emptiness Funerary Chapel in Spain. Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary, DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “The recognition of the work done with the Musalla represents the innovative design that Abu Dhabi wants to be recognised for, and the winning of this prestigious award is confirmation that our ambition to achieve excellence is strategically paying off.”