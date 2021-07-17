Dubai: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Price of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Al Dhafra Festival has been expanded to include additional locations, events and prizes.
The event will host camel beauty contests in Sweihan, Razeen and Madinat Zayed, as well as at the Al Dhafra Festival site.
Prize money has also been increased to Dh110m across 2,937 prizes and 313 rounds. The festival’s expansion supports efforts to encourage participation and preserve and promote UAE cultural heritage among future generations.
The festival will take place from October 28, 2021 until January 22, 2022, and will be held under strict precautionary measures to protect the safety of visitors, participants and organisers.