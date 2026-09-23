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UAE moves to secure round-the-clock satellite view of Earth

Space42’s radar satellites to deliver all-weather, day-and-night geospatial data

Last updated:
Hamna Iqbal, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Demonstration of Space42’s AI-powered geospatial intelligence platform, Space42 during a media visit to the facility in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Demonstration of Space42’s AI-powered geospatial intelligence platform, Space42 during a media visit to the facility in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Staff-Supplied

Abu Dhabi- The UAE is taking steps to secure its own ‘round-the-clock’ satellite view of the planet using Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR).

“With SAR technology, you can actually monitor at any time what's happening at any point that we would like to capture and imagine,” says Christos Kolimenakis, Chief Executive Officer, ICEYE UAE, while speaking to media at the Space42 HQ.

First building block

According to official reports, the Foresight Earth Observation (EO) constellation includes five SAR satellites, enabling continuous data acquisition and decision-grade geospatial intelligence.

Using SAR technology, they can capture images through cloud, haze and dust, offering governments and corporates, a continuous stream of data to spot changes on the ground.

“Foresight for us is really the first building block of what we would like to do next as partners,” he added, developing a foundation to build a broader UAE-based ecosystem, localising everything around the constellation.

“In 2027 we will be launching the next batch to complete the maturity of the foresight constellation,” says Abdullah Sharif, Senior Manager, Foresight Constellation, Space42.

A strategic asset

With dozens of similar satellites already deployed in orbit globally and more being added, ‘revisit times’ are shrinking from days to hours. The short time between two images allows the authorities to detect patterns and changes, helping decision-makers act faster and with greater confidence.

“This is a big difference between a new technology and a new way of operating that new technology versus legacy technology and legacy players operating that technology,” Kolimenakis added.

But the impact goes beyond faster access to imagery. As Earth observation becomes more responsive and capable, it is also becoming a strategic asset.

Space sovereignty with Space42

Kolimenakis, alongside Abdullah Sharif, and Viktor Stoyanov, COO, Smart Solutions, Space42 emphasised these capabilities are increasingly seen as a matter of sovereignty.

According to him, this allows countries to rely less on external imagery providers while building local expertise, research partnerships and supply chains in the growing space and Earth observation sector.

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