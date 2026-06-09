UAE strengthens space intelligence network with three new satellites

According to Space42, the AI-driven analytics platform can help reduce emergency response times by as much as 90 per cent, lower predictive maintenance costs by up to 30 per cent and cut operational inefficiencies by around 25 per cent.

By operating in complementary orbital paths, the system is designed to maintain consistent surveillance and data collection throughout the day. The satellites are capable of capturing imagery with a resolution of up to 25 centimetres and can see through cloud cover and adverse weather conditions, making them particularly valuable for disaster response, infrastructure monitoring and security applications.

The new satellites operate in mid-inclined Low Earth Orbit, extending monitoring capabilities across regions where more than 90 per cent of the world’s population lives. Together, they feed imagery into Space42’s AI-powered geospatial intelligence platform, GIQ, which transforms raw satellite data into actionable intelligence within minutes.

“The collaboration with ICEYE and proven operational success within the Space42 Space Systems facility has strengthened national capability to a level that competes with and scales across global markets. The constellation further delivers against our strategy to become the preferred partner for premium geospatial data, while growing the UAE’s position in a dynamic, mission-critical industry.”

The satellites were developed in partnership with Finland-based ICEYE as part of a broader effort to strengthen local capabilities and support technology transfer to the UAE. Critical integration and testing activities were conducted at Space42 Space Systems’ Assembly, Integration and Testing facility in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the country’s ambitions to build a sustainable domestic space industry.

The three satellites were launched in November 2025 and have since completed commissioning and testing phases. Their addition increases coverage over key regions, improves revisit rates and strengthens the constellation’s ability to provide reliable intelligence regardless of weather conditions or time of day.

Space42 announced on Tuesday that Foresight-3, Foresight-4 and Foresight-5 are now fully operational, expanding its Earth Observation constellation to five Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites. The development is expected to improve the delivery of high-resolution geospatial intelligence to governments, businesses and strategic partners around the world.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has taken another step towards strengthening its position in the global space economy, with three new Earth observation satellites entering full operation and significantly enhancing the country’s ability to monitor events on the ground in near real time.

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