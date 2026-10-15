My Abu Dhabi: Shaping the city's future and telling Its story

Through Masdar's youth and sustainability program, she became a youth delegate in the movement toward net zero and took part in the youth engagement around COP28, the global climate summit hosted in her own country. Today she is a youth delegate for IRENA, the International Renewable Energy Agency, whose headquarters stand in her own city, as well as for Masdar and IEEE. She is also an ambassador with the Arabic Congress. She does not tell the story as a personal triumph. She tells it as proof of something she believes deeply.