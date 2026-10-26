Abu Dhabi to open free music academy for children designed by iconic architect Frank Gehry

Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi to offer free world-class music training for kids
Abu Dhabi is striking a new chord in its cultural ambitions with the launch of a dedicated music institution that will offer children free access to world-class musical training.
The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced on Monday, October 26, that the new home of the Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi will open in January 2027 in the Mina Zayed (MiZa) district.
Designed by the late, internationally acclaimed architect Frank Gehry, the institution will feature a 600-seat concert hall and 18 rehearsal and practice rooms, giving young musicians access to professional-standard facilities.
Enrolment is now open for the first batch of 100 students aged between six and nine, with the programme offering training in both Western classical music and Arabic musical traditions.
The initiative aims to make high-quality music education accessible to aspiring young musicians while creating a long-term pathway for them to hone their skills. Additional ensembles for advanced students will be introduced during the programme's first year.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, described the initiative as an investment in the emirate's cultural future.
"The Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi is an important investment in our future and in our commitment to making culture and creativity accessible to all," he said.
"Through its free-access to world-class music education programmes, we are creating opportunities for young people to discover their talent, develop their potential and experience the lifelong benefits that music can bring."
Al Mubarak also highlighted the wider benefits of music education, which extend beyond learning to play an instrument.
"Beyond technical ability, music fosters discipline, collaboration, creativity and confidence, qualities that shape well-rounded individuals, enrich communities and contribute to a more vibrant society," he said.
The new institution will also add another architectural landmark to Abu Dhabi's growing cultural landscape.
Gehry is also the architect behind the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Cultural District and the recently announced performing arts institution Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi.
The Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi project forms part of the emirate's broader ambition to establish itself as an international centre for arts, music and creativity.
"The Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi will become both a platform for emerging talent and a cornerstone of the emirate’s growing cultural ecosystem," Al Mubarak said.