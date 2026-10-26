GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Abu Dhabi to open free music academy for children designed by iconic architect Frank Gehry

Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi to offer free world-class music training for kids

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi
Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi
Supplied

Abu Dhabi is striking a new chord in its cultural ambitions with the launch of a dedicated music institution that will offer children free access to world-class musical training.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced on Monday, October 26, that the new home of the Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi will open in January 2027 in the Mina Zayed (MiZa) district.

Designed by the late, internationally acclaimed architect Frank Gehry, the institution will feature a 600-seat concert hall and 18 rehearsal and practice rooms, giving young musicians access to professional-standard facilities.

Enrolment is now open for the first batch of 100 students aged between six and nine, with the programme offering training in both Western classical music and Arabic musical traditions.

The initiative aims to make high-quality music education accessible to aspiring young musicians while creating a long-term pathway for them to hone their skills. Additional ensembles for advanced students will be introduced during the programme's first year.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, described the initiative as an investment in the emirate's cultural future.

"The Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi is an important investment in our future and in our commitment to making culture and creativity accessible to all," he said.

"Through its free-access to world-class music education programmes, we are creating opportunities for young people to discover their talent, develop their potential and experience the lifelong benefits that music can bring."

Al Mubarak also highlighted the wider benefits of music education, which extend beyond learning to play an instrument.

"Beyond technical ability, music fosters discipline, collaboration, creativity and confidence, qualities that shape well-rounded individuals, enrich communities and contribute to a more vibrant society," he said.

The new institution will also add another architectural landmark to Abu Dhabi's growing cultural landscape.

Gehry is also the architect behind the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Cultural District and the recently announced performing arts institution Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi.

The Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi project forms part of the emirate's broader ambition to establish itself as an international centre for arts, music and creativity.

"The Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi will become both a platform for emerging talent and a cornerstone of the emirate’s growing cultural ecosystem," Al Mubarak said.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

National Ambulance wins Employer of the Year at the 2026 GCC HR and Youth Summit

National Ambulance named GCC employer of the year 2026

1m read
To 23-year-old Malak Halabi, Abu Dhabi is the city where her nervous system calms down

Shaping the city's future and telling Its story

8m read
The 23rd edition began at Etihad Arena with a performance by the UAE National Orchestra, celebrating culture, music and the UAE’s artistic ambitions.

UAE National Orchestra opens 23rd Abu Dhabi Festival

2m read
Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

Revealed: Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s architectural vision

4m read